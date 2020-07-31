Venezuela Comes to an Agreement With PAHO to Fight COVID-19

The Bolivarian nation will be able to access US$10 million to strengthen its health system.

Venezuela´s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Thursday reported the signing of an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to access resources to fight COVID-19.

"We have had the possibility of having US$10 million to take care of our doctors, health personnel, and COVID-19 patients," Rodriguez said.

She explained that the Presidential Commission for the Prevention and Attention of COVID-19 met with the representative of the health agency and discussed the humanitarian agreement signed between the Venezuelan government and its opposition to deal with the pandemic.

The Vice President thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO for acting as intermediaries in the political dialogues that the Venezuelan government and its opposition held in Norway in 2019. This dialogue process will allow the Bolivian people to access resources to fight the pandemic.

PAHO commented that the funds will finance the implementation of measures to reduce transmission and strengthen health care in the states most affected by the new coronavirus.

This organization announced that it will act as a mediator with the governments of Colombia, Brazil, and other nations to intensify border controls and minimize epidemiological threats against Venezuela.

In the last 24 hours, Venezuela registered 701 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Over 60 percent of the patients have recovered their health and there are still 7,035 active cases.

While most countries have applied more or less strict but continued periods of confinement, Venezuela established an intermittent quarantine method known as the 7-7 system.

According to this health policy, epidemiological restrictions are applied for 7 consecutive days that are followed by 7 days in which preventive measures are relaxed.