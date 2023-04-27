Venezuela Greets South Africa on the Anniversary of Freedom Day

"This is a very significant date as it commemorates the end of the apartheid regime and the birth of a new South African national identity," President Maduro pointed out.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan government saluted South Africa on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Freedom Day, which pays tribute to the first post-apartheid elections held on April 27, 1994.

"This is a very significant date as it commemorates the end of the apartheid regime and the birth of a new South African national identity, based on respect for the human being and love for the Homeland," President Nicolas Maduro pointed out.

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry also congratulated "sister South Africa on the 29th anniversary of Freedom Day, making the people of the world proud by defeating apartheid and holding free elections in peace."

The 1994 elections allowed all South Africans regardless of race to exercise their right to vote. Thanks to this, Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for his anti-apartheid activism, became the first president of South Africa (1994-1999).

As we celebrate this important day, we dare not forget those whose sacrifices made Freedom Day possible.#FreedomDay2023 #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/inKGFrqa9q — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 27, 2023

"As a new dawn ushered in this day, the 27th of April 1994, few of us could suppress the welling of emotion, as we were reminded of the terrible past from which we come as a nation; the great possibilities that we now have; and the bright future that beckons us," the South African leader said on the first commemoration of Freedom Day.

"We assemble here today, and in other parts of the country, to mark a historic day in the life of our nation. Wherever South Africans are across the globe, our hearts beat as one, as we renew our common loyalty to our country and our commitment to its future," Mandela added.

Currently, Venezuela and South Africa maintain solid economic relations based on business agreements related to trade, mining, oil, agriculture, and tourism. In January, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor ratified their countries' interest in further strengthening their cooperation mechanisms.

