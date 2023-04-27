Africa CDC Calls to Strength Vaccination Gains

"...fortify their vaccination programs, in order to prevent jeopardizing the progress achieved from their accelerated efforts..."

The Director General of The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jean Kaseya, issued a plea on Wednesday urging African nations to solidify the promising progress achieved through vaccination efforts.

In a formal statement, Kaseya, who was designated as the newly-appointed leader of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by the Assembly of the African Union (AU) this February, emphasizes the utmost importance for African nations to fortify their vaccination programs, in order to prevent jeopardizing the progress achieved from their accelerated efforts.

According to Kaseya, over the last decades, vaccines have saved millions of lives, prevented serious illnesses and outbreaks, and reduced healthcare costs. African countries "need to make sure that none of our children are left behind from the full benefits of getting vaccinated," he said. Nevertheless, he emphasized the requirement for increased efforts to be applied.

"The importance of strengthening routine immunization, reaching zero-dose children and achieving vaccine equity cannot be overemphasized," said Kaseya when explaining that a considerable proportion of children who do not receive regular immunization reside in a variety of distinct environments, such as urban regions, remote societies, and areas affected by conflict.

2/ @AfricaCDC Saving Lives and Livelihoods program in p'ship with @MastercardFdn bolsters @MOH_Kenya vaccination efforts by supporting the integration of COVID-19 vaccines into routine immunization & primary health care, streamlining vaccine procurement & distribution and RCCE pic.twitter.com/EJTP8eIaUK — Africa CDC Eastern Africa RCC (@Eastern_RCC) April 27, 2023

According to Kaseya, the likelihood of positive healthcare outcomes in Africa can be enhanced through the administration of routine and COVID-19 vaccinations to the populace, coupled with the integration of service provision and supplementary vaccination activities. Enhancing the fundamental routine immunizations throughout the African continent can provide a protective shield for vulnerable individuals, predominantly children, against the acquisition of severe and potentially fatal ailments, such as measles, poliomyelitis, and rubella.

"In accelerating the big catch-up, the call to action is to put a stronger focus on reaching the most vulnerable communities with integrated approaches that deliver multiple services," he said.

"It is important that we ensure access to essential health services and build resilient health systems that can adequately protect the African population from vaccine-preventable diseases," Kaseya said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unparalleled impact on various aspects in Africa, as highlighted by the speaker.

This includes, but is not limited to, the significant strain imposed on vaccine supply chains, primary healthcare systems, health workforces, and national budgets.