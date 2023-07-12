Venezuela Formally Presents New Ambassador to Colombia

Carlos Eduardo Martínez Mendoza served as Venezuela's ambassador to Argentina between 2011 and 2018.

The Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia, Carlos Eduardo Martínez Mendoza, has presented to the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, the Letters of Credence, thus institutionalizing his functions in the neighboring country.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil commented on the new ambassador, saying that his country's government is confident that Martínez Mendoza will have "fruitful management."

"Venezuela and Colombia continue to strengthen the ties of brotherhood that have historically characterized our peoples. Our ambassador, Carlos Martínez Mendoza, presented his Letters of Credence today before President Gustavo Petro," Gil said.

Martínez Mendoza held the same position in Argentina between 2011 and 2018. He was also director of the Higher School of War of the Bolivarian Army, secretary of the Defense Council, director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, and director of Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), among other relevant positions.

�� Gustavo Petro, presidente de #Colombia, recibió las cartas credenciales que acreditan al militar retirado Carlos Eduardo Martínez Mendoza como nuevo embajador de #Venezuela en ese país.



The new ambassador is the representative of the Venezuelan government as a guarantor in the peace dialogues between the Government of the Republic of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Martínez replaces Venezuelan diplomat Félix Plasencia, who was made official as executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) in December last year.

The two countries are moving forward in a process of resuming their relations and political ties after several years of rupture (2019–2022).