News > Latin America

President Maduro: Capriles Conspires Against Venezuela

  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, July 11, 2023.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, July 11, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/ @PresidencialVen

Published 12 July 2023
The Venezuelan president urged the Bolivarian nation to be vigilant against the destabilizing plans that far-right politicians intends to promote.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced that opposition politician Henrique Capriles continues to conspire and encourage economic warfare against this South American nation.

During his weekly television program, Maduro recalled that Capriles supported the arbitrary U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, the urban riots ("guarimbas") aimed at destabilizing the country, and the political farce generated with the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

"The people know you... Now you pretend to encourage economic warfare again. We will not allow it. Venezuela demands respect!" the Bolivarian president responded to Capriles, who described the Maduro administration as the "worst in history" and claimed it has "buried democracy."

Maduro also questioned the far-right for nominating presidential candidates while simultaneously doubting the transparency of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council.

The Bolivarian leader urged Venezuelans to be vigilant against the destabilizing plans that the far-right politicians intends to promote.

Henrique Capriles, who is a member of the opposition party Justice First, has served as the governor of Miranda state and has been a presidential candidate on two occasions.

In 2017, the General Comptroller's Office disqualified Capriles from holding public office for 15 years due to corruption acts that occurred between 2011 and 2013.

Venezuelan authorities also demonstrated that Capriles signed cooperation agreements with the embassies of Poland and the United Kingdom without authorization.

teleSUR
by teleSUR/ JF
