Venezuela Calls for Unity and Multilateralism at NAM Meeting

Representatives of the more than 120 member countries of the movement attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil urged this Wednesday at the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to advance unity and multilateralism.

According to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Gil said that "a truly inclusive and revitalized multilateralism" allows us to build collectively and also to advance "in the face of the growing and increasingly recurrent recourse to unilateralism."

Unilateralism is "a disastrous practice that has been systematically and deliberately undermining multilateralism and the entire United Nations system," the minister noted during his speech.

The minister also called on the Non-Aligned Countries to move towards the "establishment of a peaceful and prosperous world in which a truly just and equitable new international economic order prevails."

El MNOAL nació con el fin de defender un orden mundial justo donde los pueblos nunca más sean sometidos a la injerencia y dominación de poderes coloniales.



Participamos en la reunión ministerial realizada en Azerbaiyán, para defender estos principios junto a más de 120 países. pic.twitter.com/fcqHdAaeSj — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 5, 2023

The NAM was born with the purpose of defending a fair world order where peoples are never again subjected to the interference and domination of colonial powers. We participated in the ministerial meeting held in Azerbaijan, to defend these principles together with more than 120 countries.

Gil also reiterated his denunciations of the U.S. coercive measures imposed against Venezuela. The U.S. government has imposed an "illegal blockade" and applied more than 900 sanctions against his country, which "have generated great pain and losses" in the millions for Venezuela, said the foreign minister.

The Venezuelan diplomat thanked the NAM for its "firm call in favor of the complete, immediate, and unconditional lifting of these arbitrary and illegal measures."

