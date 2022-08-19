Smaller Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine To Increase Supply - EMA

According to the Agency, only one-fifth of the usual dose of smallpox vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, known as Imvanex or Jynneos, provides a level of monkeypox antibodies similar to that of a full dose.

The suggestion is to administer the vaccine with an injection just under the skin rather than in deeper tissue. Individuals should continue to receive two doses at an interval of about four weeks.

This measure could be used temporarily depending on the decision of national authorities, the EMA said and added that this could ensure the protection of at-risk individuals in the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said the decision "ensures greater access to vaccination for at-risk citizens and healthcare workers," noting that with Europe's current supply, it would be possible to vaccinate five times more people.

The European Medicines Agency Emergency Task Force has advised that countries can use "fractional dosing" for the Imvanex (called Jynneos in the US) #monkeypox vaccine.



The aim is to stretch what is currently a very limited supply of the vaccine. https://t.co/fEtqQkcCcv https://t.co/pZqxar50vO — Nina Schwalbe (@nschwalbe) August 20, 2022

In Great Britain, Canada, and Germany, one dose per person is administered instead of two, allowing a more significant number of people to be vaccinated. However, protection is lower or less long-lasting.