Smaller Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine To Increase Supply - EMA

  • Fractional dosing of Bavarian Nordic vaccine could ensure protection of at-risk individuals in current monkeypox outbreak, according to European Medicines Agency. Aug. 19, 2022.

    Fractional dosing of Bavarian Nordic vaccine could ensure protection of at-risk individuals in current monkeypox outbreak, according to European Medicines Agency. Aug. 19, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@tauseef_ire

Published 19 August 2022 (1 hours 25 minutes ago)
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) suggests smaller doses of the monkeypox vaccine, given supply limitations. 

According to the Agency, only one-fifth of the usual dose of smallpox vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, known as Imvanex or Jynneos, provides a level of monkeypox antibodies similar to that of a full dose.

The suggestion is to administer the vaccine with an injection just under the skin rather than in deeper tissue. Individuals should continue to receive two doses at an interval of about four weeks.

This measure could be used temporarily depending on the decision of national authorities, the EMA said and added that this could ensure the protection of at-risk individuals in the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said the decision "ensures greater access to vaccination for at-risk citizens and healthcare workers," noting that with Europe's current supply, it would be possible to vaccinate five times more people.

In Great Britain, Canada, and Germany, one dose per person is administered instead of two, allowing a more significant number of people to be vaccinated. However, protection is lower or less long-lasting. 

by teleSUR/gsd
