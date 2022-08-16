Mexico Has 252 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 252 confirmed cases of monkeypox this week nationwide and one death.

As of August 15, the Ministry said that 610 suspected cases had been reported, 252 have been confirmed, 131 are under study, and 227 have been ruled out.

Cases have been identified in 20 Mexican states, 94 percent in males. With 141 confirmed positive cases, Mexico City is the most affected.

Forty-six confirmed positive cases had been detected in Jalisco, fifteen in Yucatan, and nine each in Quintana Roo, State of Mexico, Baja California, Chiapas, and Veracruz.

There are two cases each in Tabasco, Puebla and Colima, and one case each in Baja California Sur, Michoacán, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Morelos.

La Secretaría de Salud presenta los casos confirmados de viruela del mono en México y menciona que aún hay 131 casos sospechosos.#ConCienciaPorMéxico #ViruelaDelMono pic.twitter.com/dSX9ETU3Ge — Fundación CTR (@CtrFundacion) August 16, 2022

The Ministry of Health presents the confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mexico and mentions that there are still 131 suspected cases.

Regarding the death reported due to septic shock, and community-acquired pneumonia in a person with HIV infection, the Weekly Technical Report on Epidemiological Surveillance of Monkeypox in Mexico said the virus was detected after a request for medical attention.

As of August 12, 34 081 cases of the virus have been reported in 92 countries, with 12 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The first case in Mexico was reported on May 27 in Mexico City with the highest number of positive cases recorded in July and August. There were 20 positive cases on July 26 and 15 on August 1.