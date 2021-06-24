Venezuela Fights New Battles for Its Independence

Since the Bolivarian Revolution began in 1999, Venezuela has been politically and economically attacked by the United States.

Regarding the celebration of the bicentennial of Venezuelan independence, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino recalled that his country is waging a new Battle of Carabobo due to the aggressions that the United States and its regional allies carry out against the Bolivarian people.

"Could it be that we are waging the third Battle of Carabobo?... I would dare to say so. The People have the reins of a civic-military campaign to defend themselves from systematic aggressions," Padrino said.

On Thursday morning, this Bolivarian officer led the raising of the flag at Caracas's National Pantheon where the liberator Simon Bolivar, who led two battles in Carabobo in 1814 and 1821, is buried.

From this place, Padrino reminded global powers that Venezuela has the political system that its people have decided to support, namely, "a democracy that is freer every day."

Today marks the 200th anniversary of the battle of Carabobo, the battle which led to #Venezuela's independence



Since the Bolivarian Revolution began in 1999, Venezuela has been politically and diplomatically attacked by the United States, a country that intensified its economic blockade against the people in 2017.

On June 24, Venezuelans remember the 1821 Carabobo Battle through which the patriots led by Bolivar defeated the Royalist Army. In this South American country, the struggle for independence from Spain began with a popular revolution in 1810 and ended with the Lake Maracaibo Battle in 1823.

During all those years, Bolivar also led the fighting of the anti-colonial armies that crossed Colombia and Peru seeking the construction of a "Great Homeland" in Latin America.