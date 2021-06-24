Venezuela Starts Bicentennial Celebrations

The Carabobo Battle was "the great anti-imperialist victory" of Simon Bolivar and the Patriot Army, President Nicolas Maduro recalled.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Venezuelans began the celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Carabobo Battle, the military exploit that consolidated the independence of their country on June 24, 1821.

The celebrations for the bicentennial of independence began with a ceremony in honor of the patriots held at the National Pantheon. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) Commander Remigio Ceballos presided over the flag-raising ceremony on Army Day.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro recalled the contemporary importance of the anti-colonial struggles led by Simon Bolivar, the hero of the South American independence who dreamed of building a "Great Homeland" in Latin America.

The Carabobo Battle was "the great anti-imperialist victory of our father Bolivar, the Negro Primero, and the Patriot Army," he stressed.

“We are responding in the midst of aggression, a blockade, the cruelty, the inhumanity of sanctions which have impeded us from acquiring supplies we need.” — @jaarreaza



According to UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan, Venezuela is living on just 1% of its pre-sanctions income. pic.twitter.com/utspOXJY8i — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) June 20, 2021

In Caracas, independence celebrations include the staging of the Carabobo Battle with the participation of some 200 artists. Thousands of people will also attend the traditional military parade on the Carabobo Field.

In the afternoon, the heads of state of the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will hold a meeting to pay tribute to the struggle of the Venezuelan people for their independence and sovereignty.

The Venezuelans began their fight against Spanish rule in 1810 under the leadership of Francisco Miranda and Simon Bolivar. After several years of an armed struggle that spread to Colombia and Ecuador, the most decisive blow to Spanish colonialism occurred in Carabobo where the Venezuelan patriots decisively defeated the Royalists.