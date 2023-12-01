TeleSUR Prepares Multi-platform Coverage of the Consultative Referendum for the Essequibo

Don't miss anything about these Sunday Referendum, follow our social media to receive all the actualized information.

The multiplatform of Latin America and the Caribbean has prepared a multiplatform coverage of the consultative referendum for the Essequibo, to be held on December 3rd.

teleSUR has assigned a team of journalists and correspondents to provide accurate and timely news coverage for our channel in English and Spanish. In addition, users will be able to enjoy exclusive content, interviews, analysis, and reports from our website, social networks, and broadcast.

Jorge Gestoso, Adriana Sívori, Rolando Segura, along with the team of permanent correspondents: Madelein García, Leonel Retamar, Luis Guillermo García, Luis Francisco Blandón, and Gladys Quesada for our English channel, will be giving details of a day that will reaffirm our region as a zone of peace in every vote.

The consultative referendum on the Essequibo is a major event in the region, and teleSUR is committed to providing real-time updates to provide a complete understanding of this significant event.

Our commitment to the truth encourages us to provide a complete and balanced view of the events that have an impact on the history of our people.

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Facebook

X

YouTube