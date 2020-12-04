Venezuela: Electoral Authorities Welcomed International Observers

"We are sure that we have the technical, operative, technological, and bio sanitary conditions to carry out this democratic party," Alfonzo said.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonzo on Thursday welcomed international delegations from more than 17 countries that will take part as observers in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

She highlighted that the Dec. 6 elections are taking place in an adverse situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has meant a great effort and level of organization.

The CNE president also informed that recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) have been followed to ensure voters' biosecurity and the observance of health protocols.

"At this moment we are sure that we have the technical, operative, technological, and bio sanitary conditions to carry out this democratic party in which we will elect the new National Assembly for the period 2021- 2026," Alfonzo said.

The meme reads, "Rector Alfonzo highlighted that CNE Center for Strategic Operations will be available to the observers on December 6, and from this space, the official speeches on the electoral day and the electoral results will be made."

Referring to the technological aspect, she noted that a "novel element" is included in this election since a new voting machine will be used to guarantee the agility of the voting process.

She highlighted that the 25 electoral processes developed so far in the country have allowed to "distinguish and show with convincing, public, and notorious facts the strengthening of democracy in Venezuela".

International observers come from countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Spain, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Guatemala, Iran, Ireland, Paraguay, Romania, Turkey, and the U.S.