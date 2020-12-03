Venezuela: Parliamentary Candidates Close Electoral Campaigns

Over 14,000 candidates and a hundred political organizations will take part of the parliamentary elections, scheduled for December 6.

Venezuela's National Assembly (NA) candidates Wednesday closed their electoral campaigns ahead of next Sunday's election with multitudinous acts and calls to citizens to go to the polls to defend democracy.

From San Francisco city, in Zulia State, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Vice President Diosdado Cabello highlighted that the people will take back the National Assembly and defend their country.

"The best revenge against the far-right-wing will be to get out of the NA those who betrayed President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people," Cabello said before thousands of supporters.

"If leftist parties recover the NA on December 6, we will enter the Assembly with Liberator Simon Bolivar and Commander Hugo Chavez again on January 5, 2021," Cabello said.

In La Guaira state, the Great Patriotic Pole Simon Bolivar (GPPSB) candidate Nicolas Maduro Guerra urged this new electoral celebration to become a hurricane of votes to support the President.

We are in 2020 and need to demand the European Union respect the results of the forthcoming parliamentary elections in #Venezuela on 6th of Dec? It’s like the ex Colonial empires never went away! #Venezueladecidespeacefully ⁦@AhmedKaballo⁩ ⁦@JeremyJJFox⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/DowmyVAu2r — Carolina Graterol (@Moncaro) November 30, 2020

"The people want a NA in favor of Venezuelan families and not influenced by the U.S. administration's interests," the GPPSB candidate assured. Meanwhile, supporters of opposition parties Venezuela First, Popular Will, and United Venezuela filled the streets of Barcelona, Anzoategui State, for the NA candidates' election campaign closure. The National Assembly President Luis Parra assured that "the opposition will defend the democratic path. The vote is the only way to achieve a change in Venezuela." On December 6, over 20 million voters will go to the polls to elect new assembly members among the over 14,000 candidates and hundred of political parties.