Russia Denounces Attempts to Destabilize Situation in Venezuela

The attempts to boycott the upcoming elections in Venezuela for the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) show some forces' interest in maintaining instability in the South American country; the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced today.

"The calls to not recognize or boycott the elections are regrettable, but we must honestly admit it: the elections are a political reality and therefore, ignoring them lacks any sense," considered the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs María Zajárova.

Those who try to sabotage a legitimate electoral process are interested in maintaining political instability and preserving the failed "Guaidó project," the spokeswoman said, alluding to the name of an opposition deputy who proclaimed himself provisional president in 2019.

Russia assumes that the elections are the most effective and democratic way to solve Venezuela's existing differences. Furthermore, Moscow hopes that the new Parliament will become a space for constructive dialogue on that nation's future, he said.

Furthermore, the elections, scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, are called to become the key to overcome the existing contradictions in Venezuelan society, Zajarova said.

"The people in Venezuela are tired of political provocations and coup attempts, and they are seriously expressing their hope for a way out of the crisis through an electoral process at the polls," the official estimated.

�� #Zakharova: We call on all states that are truly interested in a settlement in #Venezuela ���� not to prevent Venezuelans from exercising their right to elect their representatives to the National Assembly and to independently choose their country’s path of development. pic.twitter.com/Q2UCrBeBWd — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) December 3, 2020

"We urge the countries really interested in a solution for the internal dispute in Venezuela to avoid impediments to the realization of the constitutional right of the citizens of that country to elect the National Assembly and the path of its future development," she said.

Zakharov confirmed the statements made last Tuesday by Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov on the trip of a Russian delegation of observers to the South American state.

"I am very hopeful that those who watch from abroad what is happening in Venezuela will take into account the objective results of these elections and not try to advance or impose qualifications to that process based on their political and geopolitical inclinations," he stressed.

"I am sure that there will be observers from other countries there and that their participation in the monitoring of the electoral process will help to form an objective vision for the knowledge of the international community," the Minister said at the time.