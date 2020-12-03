Venezuela Rejects New OAS Report Urging Investigations

Similar to what happened in Bolivia, the Organization of American States seems to be trying to create conditions for destabilizing actions in Venezuela before the upcoming elections.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected the report published by the Organization of American States (OAS) demanding the International Criminal Court (ICC) advance in the investigations of alleged crimes against humanity.

"It seeks to interfere in a biased, extorting, and unacceptable manner with the independent functioning of the ICC," Venezuelan authorities pointed out, adding that the OAS baseless report contains information that has not been verified on the ground, which is aimed at promoting propaganda against Venezuela.

The Bolivarian authorities also condemned OAS General Secretary Luis Almagro's intention to "generate chaos and violence" in Venezuela a few days before the parliamentary elections to take place on Sunday, a strategy he also used in Bolivia in 2019 when he signed a report on alleged electoral fraud.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry recalled that its nation is not part of the OAS after the notification of the country's withdrawal from the organization in 2017 and the conclusion of the 2-year waiting time period.

"The UN General Assembly, 193 countries of the international community, rejected the US practice of imposing authorities & diplomatic representatives of other states against the will of their peoples.



"It is a victory for the UN Charter & international law."#HandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/nAXk65BbFE — Sauk River Review (@OldSaukRiver) December 2, 2020

The OAS destabilizing actions happen two days after Venezuelan authorities delivered to the International Court a comprehensive report that responds to the accusations against the Bolivarian country made by the OAS and supported by Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, and Canada in 2018.

Besides urging the International Court to visit Venezuela, Attorney General Tarek William Saab also presented information to support the complaint filed by the Venezuelan government against the United States government for damages caused by economic sanctions in the area of human rights

"The OAS has become the vehicle for interventions that are openly harmful to the principles and the rule of international law," Maduro said when he announced Venezuela's withdrawal from OAS.