Venezuela to Hold International Summit Against Fascism

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felix Plasencia, announced this Sunday the realization of the International Summit against Fascism in Caracas, which will be attended by more than 200 delegates from various parts of the world.

"Tomorrow, April 11, the "International Summit against Fascism" starts in Caracas, with almost 200 guests from five continents, a three-day meeting to debate on the coup d'état 20 years ago and on the reaction of the Venezuelan people that returned Chávez to power", the minister indicated.

Before the scenario of the conflict in Ukraine and the behavior of the media multinationals, the organizers of the Summit will scientifically address the forms of communication in the world, as well as an exchange of political experiences.

"We will talk about the new forms that communication is taking, transcending traditional models and adapting to new technologies, and we will share experiences of struggle and popular resistance for the new times," the document of the event organizers notes.

Alluding to the importance of popular power, the International Summit against Fascism will recall the constitutional reestablishment in Venezuela in 2002, where the people rescued Commander Chávez, who had been the victim of a coup d'état by businessmen and ultra-right groups.