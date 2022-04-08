Venezuela: Strengthening of Great Housing Mission

On Friday, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro shared a set of decisions that the Executive Branch has taken regarding the consolidation of the housing program in favor of the population.

From the Palace of Miraflores, the President spoke about the Great Housing Mission program, saying that he was pleased with the achievement of four million houses built and handed over to an equal number of families.

The President said that it is necessary to advance in the commitment to the transformation of the sectors of society that live in conditions of vulnerability.

In this regard, Maduro urged the authorities to move forward toward replacing all poor neighborhoods in the country with urban developments that are comfortable, dignified and well developed.

Maduro said that new methods to ensure permanent social attention to Venezuelan families must join efforts to reinforce the house building.

#CulturaVenezolana

"Es un día histórico. Después de tanta lucha y el tiempo recorrido,llegamos al hito 4 millones de la Gran Mísion Vivienda Venezuela,construída por los trabajadores trabajadoras,los comuneros y comuneras del país. !Pueblo Organizado Construye" @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/7AJNB5Mwje — @Arianni �� ➡ �� �� �� (@Alejand45209502) April 8, 2022

"It is a historic day. After so much struggle and time, we have reached the four millionth milestone of the Gran Mísion Vivienda Venezuela, built by the hard-working men and women of the country. The Organized People Builds". -Nicolas Maduro

Maduro said that boosting the production of Petrocasa S.A. with the ultimate goal of reaching a production plan of 15 000 metric tons of PVC components by the year 2024 is within the actions to which the Venezuelan government is committed.

The Great Housing Mission Venezuela is a Bolivarian missions program of the Venezuelan government to provide housing for people living in poverty. The program was launched by the administration of former president Hugo Chávez in 2011.