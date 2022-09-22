Venezuela Denounces Destruction of Moneros Company

The facilities, which are part of the Colombian subsidiary of the Petrochemical company of Venezuela (PequiVen), were left “in rubble,” Minister El Aissami pointed out.

On Thursday, Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami denounced the destruction of the Barranquilla-based facilities owned by Moneros, a fertilizer company that President Ivan Duque (2018-2022) handed over to a director board controlled by the Venezuelan opposition.

Those facilities, which are part of the Colombian subsidiary of the Petrochemical company of Venezuela (PequiVen), were left “in rubble,” El Aissami said, and announced legal action.

Assets valued at millions of dollars were lost due to the actions of the board of directors installed by former opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez and then-President Duque.

El Aissami also denounced that the facilities' deterioration is such that it does not even allow the unloading of raw materials from a ship that arrived from Venezuela.

During a program broadcast on television, the Bolivarian minister showed images of the manufacturing company, which was acquired by the Venezuelan State in 2006 and became one of the main suppliers of agricultural inputs for the Venezuelan countryside.

The Trump State Department published a document boasting that destroying Venezuela's economy was a "key outcome" of its sanctions regime.



The Biden State Dept is continuing the economic collective punishment.



Both are responsible for the migrant crisis. https://t.co/TfFadrS8BP — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 18, 2022

El Aissami also announced that the Venezuelan authorities will show evidence of false contracts and other forms of corruption that prevailed in Monomeros during the time in which it was arbitrarily occupied by the U.S.-backed politicians.

On Monday, the administration of President Nicolas Maduro regained control of Monomeros, which is considered Venezuela's second largest asset abroad, after the oil company CITGO.

The Colombian Companies Superintendent Billy Escobar indicated that the delivery of Moneros ratifies that the Colombian state acts legally in relation to "the owners of a company who have the possibility of choosing their directives."