Over 8,300 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Due to Israeli Strikes

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that among the victims, 3,457 were children and 2,136 were women.

Amid continued Israeli airstrikes, a total of 21,048 Palestinians have been injured. Al-Qedra said that there was not enough blood to save injured Palestinians and called on Gazans to go to hospitals to donate blood.

According to the statement, 25 hospitals have been forced to suspend service due to Israel's bombardment on the Gaza Strip, and 25 ambulances have been targeted. "The occupation deliberately seeks to paralyze the ambulance service," the spokesperson said.

The entity also denounces the attacks, during this weekend, in the vicinity of the Shifa and Al Quds hospitals in Gaza City and the Indonesian health center in the north, which have caused severe damage.

In this regard, the Palestine Red Crescent Society says Israeli artillery and air attacks near the Al-Quds Hospital is causing “fear and panic” among displaced civilians and health workers.

For its part, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) denounced in its latest report that in the cumulative death toll in Gaza since the start of hostilities, 67% are children and women, and more than two-thirds of the deceased were at home with their families.

As of this Sunday, "some 1,800 people, including at least 940 children, had been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery," OCHA said, while estimating that more than 1.4 million Palestinians in Gaza were internally displaced.

"Hospitals are facing an unprecedented level of devastation, driven primarily by the overwhelming number of injured, critical shortages of vital resources and concerns about being targeted by airstrikes," OCHA said.

Increasing Violence in the Occupied West Bank

Al Jazeera Arabic on social media release a video showing Israeli forces launching another night raid in the occupied West Bank.

In the video, a column of Israeli armoured cars were seen patrolling a Hebron street. According to the report, the Israeli forces targeted the city of Hebron in the southern area of the Palestinian territory.

Palestinian American political analyst, Omar Baddar, denounced the "racist, violent and murderous attacks on Palestinians" in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers at a time when global attention turned to the situation in Gaza.

"There is no accountability for settler violence, and this is really an effort to expel Palestinians from more and more parts of the West Bank," Baddar said and added that settler violence takes place "with the blessing of the Israeli government to a large extent."

"It's murderous violence to cover up land theft and [the settlers] take this opportunity, with the world's attention elsewhere, to carry out these attacks."

According to the non-profit Medical Aid for Palestinians in an update on Monday, 115 Palestinians, including 27 children, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since the escalation between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, while 1,653 others have been injured.