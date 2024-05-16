The Blockade Against Venezuela Must Cease: Delcy Rodríguez

Vice President says, "the veins of the Venezuelan people run anti-imperialist blood" and emphasized that coercive measures by Washington must cease.

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez proceeded to sign on Thursday the booklets that gather hundreds of signatures of Venezuelans against the blockade imposed by the United States Government on the South American country.

Following this line, the leader supported her arguments by stating that the end of the blockade would allow her countrymen to have the right to "health, life" and "the future".

"The US government and the extremists are trying to steal the country’s wealth, but what they don’t have is the strength of the Venezuelan people, which is anti-imperialist," she said.

The text reads,

"The Venezuelan people will never allow themselves to be given orders from another country, the people know that the decision lies in popular sovereignty," said the Executive Vice President,

He also referred to the political lines and ideals followed by the Bolivarian nation, in this regard he said that Venezuela is an "anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist" country. In addition, he explained that the signing board in the booklet, constitutes "a reaffirmation" with Venezuelan workers.

This action by the Executive Vice President comes in a context in which the imposition of a group of measures by the White House amounts to 930.

#EnVideo��| Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva, @delcyrodriguezv reiteró que Venezuela es un país antiimperialista y anticolonialista: "Lo que estamos haciendo hoy con los trabajadores y trabajadoras es una reafirmación, exigir el levantamiento del bloqueo".

The text reads,

Executive Vice President, @delcyrodriguezv reiterated that Venezuela is an anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist country: "What we are doing today with the workers is a reaffirmation, demanding the lifting of the blockade."

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has emphasized that Washington’s decision "to monitor, protect, control and manipulate the Venezuelan oil industry through its illegal policy of imposing coercive measures and licenses", are part of "practices consistent with a colonialist vision that the free and sovereign people of Venezuela will never recognize and accept".

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has said that unilateral coercive measures will not be an impediment for the Bolivarian nation to continue developing, "because the country has a diversified economic model that allows it to walk with its own feet".

In addition, in response to the dissimilar support marches of the people against the blockade, he has said that everything must be recorded as evidence of struggle and that fighting from the digital fronts is "the atomic bomb in the communicational that has our people, to defeat the censorship and the blockade".

However, the validity of the economic war-which Washington has promised to raise and has not fulfilled-that sought to overthrow the Maduro government, deprive Venezuela of significant income, weakening wages and social benefits to harm, especially the most disadvantaged sectors and diminish the results of public policies designed to protect them.

Moreover, it constitutes a flagrant violation of the human rights of Venezuelans.