Venezuela Delivered 3,500,000 Homes Despite US Sanctions

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday celebrated the delivery of 3,500,000 homes since the beginning of the social program Great Housing Mission Venezuela (GMVV) in April 2011.

He stressed that the GMVV managed to maintain its construction goals, despite the U.S. blockade against the country's economy and population.

On Thursday, 57 families inaugurated their homes in Aragua, 64 families in Zulia, and 120 families in Miranda. At least 70 percent of homes were built with the direct work of their owners.

"The GMVV complies with the 1999 Constitution that mandates the construction of housing. It is a housing policy humane and fair allowing Venezuelans to live with dignity," Maduro said.

The Bolivarian government is set to also build 500,000 new homes in 2021. So far this year, 99,780 houses have been delivered under the GMVV program.

Maduro pointed out that housing is a commodity and a privilege in capitalist societies that can only be paid for by those who have money.

"Even though sanctions have done great damage, we have defended the Socialist welfare state established by Commander Chavez. Only the people save the people," he stressed.