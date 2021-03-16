Colombia Confirms Gideon Operation Was Conceived in Bogota

The announcement was made during a hearing to four people implicated in the failed maritime incursion through La Guaira city on May 3, 2020.

The Colombian Attorney General's Office on Monday confirmed that the failed "Gideon Operation" to overthrow Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro was planned in Bogota by Venezuelan Army ex-officer Cliver Alcala.

The announcement was made during a hearing to four people implicated in the failed maritime incursion through La Guaira city, in Vargas state, on May 3, 2020.

"From Bogota, the accused planned and trained mercenaries to take part in the coup attempt, which was aimed at killing Maduro," the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Rayder Russo, Juvenal Sequea, and Jose Sequea, three of the four terrorists prosecuted on Monday, agreed with Justice authorities to serve six years in prison for pleading guilty.

Sounds very much like the US mercenary attack on Venezuela in May of 2020, "Operation Gideon."



"The plan involved entering the country by boat… in order to take control of Simón Bolívar International Airport, and capture Maduro and other high-level figures in his government…" pic.twitter.com/qbXoQXV4lJ — Our Hidden History (@OurHiddenHistry) March 14, 2021

The trial of Yacsy Alvarez, who served as a translator for mercenary Jordan Goudreau, a leader of the Gideon Operation, is still pending because she did not plead guilty.

According to the investigation, Alvarez was the operation's logistical coordinator and the trusted person of Alcala, who turned himself in to the U.S. authorities on March 28, 2020.

"Venezuela alerted that an attack was brewing in Colombia long before May 3, 2020. President Ivan Duque did nothing to prevent it despite our warnings," the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted.

"We hope that the next phase of the investigation will determine the responsibility of Duque's administration in these violent acts," he added.