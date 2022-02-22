    • Live
Venezuela to Foster Natural Gas For Sustainable Development

    Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia (L) & Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Qatar, Feb. 21, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @PlasenciaFelix

Published 22 February 2022 (4 hours 7 minutes ago)
In the meetings carried out amid the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Venezuela and Iran reiterated their mutual support in overcoming the U.S. economic blockade.

On Monday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia affirmed that his country "was committed" to the use of natural gas as a means to achieve the objectives of sustainable development.

"We are sure that natural gas guarantees a cleaner transition. It also gives us confidence for the development of our peoples in the medium and short term," Plasencia said during the 6th Summit of Heads of State of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which takes place in Qatar since Feb. 20.

During his speech, the Bolivarian Foreign Minister reiterated Venezuela's willingness to maintain dialogue and cooperation with GECF countries to overcome the political and economic challenges of our times.

As part of his agenda, Plasencia held meetings with the energy and oil ministers of Nigeria, Egypt, and Iran. In these bilateral meetings, Venezuela and Iran reiterated their mutual support in overcoming the U.S. economic blockade.

“We were received in a warm meeting by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, who conveyed his fraternal greetings to the people of Venezuela and to President Nicolas Maduro,” Plasencia said and announced that he and the Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand bilateral cooperation and oil-related trade exchanges.

“We agree to intensify our efforts in all areas to continue countering the illegal and arbitrary unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. against our peoples. Iran and Venezuela advance in the consolidation of their strategic association,” Plasencia stressed.

The GEGF is an intergovernmental organization that comprises Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Norway, Qatar, Peru, Russia, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.

Venezuela Iran Oil International Cooperation GEGF

Felix Plasencia

by teleSUR/ JF
