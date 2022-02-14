Venezuela Deactivates 900 Mines Set by Colombian Armed Groups

Since September 2021, the Venezuelan authorities have carried out 16 special operations whereby 62 people accused of being part of Colombian terrorist groups were arrested

On Monday, Venezuela announced that its Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) deactivated over 900 homemade antipersonnel mines (aka leg breakers) planted by Colombian Armed Terrorists and Drug Traffickers (TANCOL) in the state of Apure.

"Over 900 explosive traps made with disposable plastic containers with shrapnel were deactivated in the Arenales sector," the head of the FANB's Strategic Operational Command (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernandez said, pointing out that these antipersonnel mines are used to cause terror to the population.

"The FANB continues to take over TANCOL hideouts in the farthest reaches of the Apure state," he said, emphasizing that Venezuelan soldiers continue to "expel the invaders."

On Feb. 11, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez reported on the progress of Operation Bolivian Shield 2022, which has been taking place in the border areas with Colombia since the beginning of the year.

The tweet reads, "Just as the Koki gang was dismantled, a tough battle is being waged against the TANCOLs on the Apure border with Colombia. Hundreds of antipersonnel mines and bombs have been deactivated and detonated in a controlled manner in recent days."

Besides confirming the death of 8 civilians in Apure caused by the detonation of antipersonnel mines, he announced that the FANB neutralized 9 Colombian terrorists and captured 56 TANCOL members.

In March 2021, the state of Apure was the scene of an armed conflict between Bolivarian soldiers and a group of dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). On that occasion, eight Venezuelan soldiers were kidnapped by the TANCOL for over a month.

