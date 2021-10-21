Venezuela Creates Group to Normalize Relations with Colombia

The commission will work to normalize diplomatic, commercial and people-to-people relations between both nations.

The National Assembly (NA) of Venezuela approved on Thursday the creation of a parliamentary commission to work together with the Congress of Colombia to reestablish relations between the two nations.

In a special session, the Assembly members approved the said commission members, which is chaired by Deputy Timoteo Zambrano, who is also in charge of the International Relations Commission of the NA.

In addition, the creation of an inter-parliamentary friendship group was approved.

Previously, the Venezuelan Parliament approved the initiation of negotiations with the Colombian Legislature to normalize diplomatic relations and verify good commercial practices between both nations.

These steps followed the communication sent by the President of the Senate of Colombia, Juan Diego Gómez, with the proposal of the Colombian Upper House to create a bilateral commission to work on these issues.

X comenzar sesión especial para nombrar comisión parlamentaria similar a la aprobada x el senado colombiano este lunes. Avancemos en mejorar las relaciones entre Colombia y Venezuela y no atendamos los espumarajos de rabia de Duque, que ya es más pasado que presente pic.twitter.com/B4ODHEB45G — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) October 21, 2021

"We begin a special session to appoint a parliamentary commission similar to the one approved by the Colombian Senate this Monday. Let's move forward in improving relations between Colombia and Venezuela and let's not pay attention to Duque's frothing rage, which is already more past than the present."

After receiving the communication, the President of the NA, Jorge Rodríguez, stated that the Venezuelan side is "fully willing to initiate the process expressed in said proposal in the terms and times that we agree upon for such purposes."

During the session, Deputy Zambrano valued that "there is a mutual recognition because what is expressed in the two communications symbolizes the recognition of the Colombian Parliament to the Venezuelan Parliament."

He also expressed: "We want a border that is not marked by crime, we want a border that allows for the economic growth of both countries, we want relations marked by peace, this has been a priority element of this National Assembly."

Despite these gestures, Colombian President Iván Duque publicly stated that he, and not the Senate, directs Colombian foreign policy and will not negotiate with Venezuela.