Venezuela, Colombia Create Commission to Normalize Relations

The Venezuelan National Assembly approved on Wednesday the start of negotiations with the Colombian Parliament to normalize diplomatic and commercial relations and the verification of good commercial practices between both nations.

In a press conference, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, indicated that this Thursday a special legislative commission will be formed to begin this process with its Colombian counterpart.

Rodríguez responded to a communication from the President of the Colombian Senate, Juan Diego Gómez, who announced that the Upper House of that country approved the creation of a commission to negotiate with its Venezuelan counterparts.

Surprising development as the Colombian senate allegedly proposed normalizing diplomatic and trade relations. With US puppet Iván Duque's term ending soon, and Washington reportedly putting an expiration date on this "interim govt" circus, is the writing on the wall for @jguaido? https://t.co/vQgIJAa7pT — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 20, 2021

'The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, @jorgerpsuv informed that yesterday he received a communication from the Senate of Colombia proposing the creation of a bilateral commission for the normalization of diplomatic and commercial relations and the verification and compliance with these agreements.'

“In response to the Colombian Senate, we inform that we are in full disposition to initiate the process expressed in the proposal in the terms and times that we agree upon for such purposes”, said Rodríguez.

Developing Story