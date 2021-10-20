    • Live
Venezuela, Colombia Create Commission to Normalize Relations

    Jorge Rodriguez assured that Venezuela "is in full disposition" to reestablish relations with Colombia . | Photo: Twitter @VPITV

Published 20 October 2021
The Venezuelan National Assembly approved the start of negotiations with the Colombian parliament to normalize diplomatic relations.

The Venezuelan National Assembly approved on Wednesday the start of negotiations with the Colombian Parliament to normalize diplomatic and commercial relations and the verification of good commercial practices between both nations.  

In a press conference, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, indicated that this Thursday a special legislative commission will be formed to begin this process with its Colombian counterpart.

Rodríguez responded to a communication from the President of the Colombian Senate, Juan Diego Gómez, who announced that the Upper House of that country approved the creation of a commission to negotiate with its Venezuelan counterparts.

'The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, @jorgerpsuv informed that yesterday he received a communication from the Senate of Colombia proposing the creation of a bilateral commission for the normalization of diplomatic and commercial relations and the verification and compliance with these agreements.'
 

“In response to the Colombian Senate, we inform that we are in full disposition to initiate the process expressed in the proposal in the terms and times that we agree upon for such purposes”, said Rodríguez.

by teleSUR/capc-MS
