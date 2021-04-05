Defense Minister Alert on Colombia's Plots Against Venezuela

Last week, four Venezuelan soldiers died after the detonation of mines set off by Colombian irregular armed groups in the border state of Apure.

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino on Monday warned that Colombia seeks to promote the deployment of drug trafficking networks and violent armed groups in the Bolivarian territory to provoke a civil war.

"Colombia is sending paramilitary groups to our borders to penetrate our territory and reach the center of Venezuela," Padrino said and rejected the violent events taking place in the frontier state of Apure.

Last week, four Venezuelan soldiers died after the detonation of mines set off by Colombian irregular armed groups in Apure.

"The Defense Ministry informed on these violent events. However, Colombia has no interest in seeking solutions to the conflict," Padrino noted.

According to the minister, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is facing a war promoted by drug traffickers under President Ivan Duque's protection.

"These actions also have the U.S. complicity," the official said and explained that "Duque intends to continue enriching himself with the resources that the empire supplies him to promote plots against Venezuela."

On Sunday, Venezuela asked the United Nations (UN) to assist the FANB in deactivating anti-personnel mines and clearing the conflict area.

"The discredit campaigns against our government are an attempt to justify the violent actions of that country against Venezuela. Meanwhile, the international community remains inert," Padrino condemned.