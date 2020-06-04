Venezuela: Countries Hosting Fugitives Should Hand Them Over

The diplomat assured that the public ministry and the Venezuelan judiciary "will take the actions that have to be taken according to their good judgment."

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, urged on Thursday the countries that host "fugitives from Venezuelan justice" should "rectify" and "deliver them to justice" in his country.

In an interview with the national radio station, Unión Radio, Arreaza said that the position of the European Union regarding Venezuela is contradictory, since "they ratify their support and recognition for the interim president, Juan Guaidó, and at the same time reject any type of violent international or foreign incursion against Venezuela."

"It is a bit contradictory because you are saying that you support a man, but at the same time you are saying that you support what that man not only planned but also affirmed and was part of the execution, and together with Juan José Rendón and with the other deputy appear signing a contract; They have even defended the mercenaries, "explained the Venezuelan diplomat.

Arreaza said that "Mr. Guaidó is indebted to the justice system and the Venezuelan people", so "the public ministry and the judiciary will take the actions that it has to take according to its good judgment."

Regarding the presence of opposition member Leopoldo López at the Spanish embassy, ​​the head of Foreign Affairs specified that "he continues to conspire, he made decisions to carry out Operation Gideon", which he described as "serious violations" of international law that the Venezuelan government has denounced to the diplomatic authorities.

"If we respect it (the law), we cannot enter a residence of an ambassador from any country, in this case from Spain or France, and have justice carried out by force, it cannot be done," emphasized the leader of Venezuelan diplomacy.