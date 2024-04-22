Venezuela Consolidates Participatory Democracy in Its Territories

On Sunday the 2024 National Popular Consultation concluded with a massive participation of citizens throughout Venezuelan territory.

Carried out through over 15,000 voting centers, this democratic process allowed residents to decide on 4,500 development projects that the Venezuelan government will finance and the communities will execute.

Carolina Arellano, the spokesperson for the National Electoral Commission (CNE), stated that the approved projects will begin to be implemented starting next week.

"Venezuela won in this electoral party," the Bolivarian official said, shortly before the end of election day.

#Venezuela | The Venezuelan people went out to vote this Sunday in the consultation on communal projects. Communities exercising democracy for collective benefit pic.twitter.com/0rLYWW3vmm — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 22, 2024

The 2024 National Popular Consultation was preceded by a process of activation of grassroots organizations which allowed some 27,000 development projects to be discussed and proposed throughout the national territory.

During election day, over 49,000 communal councils and 1,300,000 popular spokespersons were active, participating in audits and collaborating in the scrutiny. Some 158 international observers also participated.

Arellano congratulated the communal councils for their organizational work and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) for the delivery of the electoral material.