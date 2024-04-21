Venezuela's Popular Consultation Catches the World's Attention

On Sunday, Venezuelans are participating in "the 2024 National Popular Consultation", a process of participatory democracy through which they will choose the development projects that the Venezuelan State will finance and the communities will execute.

"It's a beautiful day! The Venezuelan people participate in the great National Popular Consultation 2024 to vote for the best projects in their communities and territories," President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Today more than ever, Venezuelan Democracy gives an example to the world of strength, sovereignty, and independence. Power in Venezuela is held by the people! Let's vote with joy!" he added.

For the first time, this South American country is carrying out a national consultation so that its citizens can directly decide what the priorities of the local-level public policy are.

"We have to multiply this experience and turn it into a permanent practice. It expresses a daily and true democracy that trusts ordinary people. It gives neighbors the voice, the word, and the right to decide their affairs," the Bolivarian leader commented.

Aquí estoy en el colegio instalado en la escuela de Guaicamacuto (La Guaira). Ciudadanos de 24 consejos comunales votando hoy en este colegio para escoger las prioridades y problemas que resolver. ¡Aquí dicen que esto es poder popular! Y yo les creo. AMBIENTAZO ����☀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uPMB4510gb — El Necio (@ElNecio_Cuba) April 21, 2024

The text reads, "Here I am at the polling station installed at the Guaicamacuto school in La Guaira. Citizens of 24 communal councils are voting to choose priorities and solve problems. They say this is popular power! And I believe them. What a great atmosphere!"

Communes and Social Movements Minister Guy Vernez commented that over 200 international observers are accompanying the consultation process.

The 2024 National Popular Consultation has caught the world's attention because it is a decision-making process at the level of urban and rural communities.

For this day of participatory democracy, the authorities have enabled over 15,000 voting centers organized with the technical expertise of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and with the support of the Bolivian National Armed Forces (FANB).