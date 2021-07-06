National Strike to Demand Proclamation of Castillo as President

The Workers' General Confederation and Free Peru party will join social organizations that will carry out demonstrations all over the country.

On Tuesday, progressive social and political organizations called for a strike on July 7 to demand that the National Election Jury (JNE) officially proclaim Pedro Castillo as the next president of Peru.

Citizen also reject the selection of new judges for the Constitutional Court (TC), which is scheduled for Wednesday. These right-wing juries seek to take over the Parliament and declare null the June 6 elections.

Demonstrations will take place all over the country. However, each region will act according to its concrete reality. “While some provinces will make a massive strike, other regions will mobilize or make sit-ins”, Peru's Front for Democracy and Governance (FDG) stated.

In this regard, FDG also highlighted the democratic and peaceful content of the upcoming protests, which will count with the support of the Workers' General Confederation and Free Peru party.

#Peru Keiko Fujimori, a three-times loser in presidential elections and daughter of criminal Alberto Fujimori, has raised unsubstantiated allegations that Castillo’s supporters tried to steal votes and her team has flagged plans to raise a legal challenge to the result. pic.twitter.com/IcLkbUxQxD — MV English (@MV_Eng) June 10, 2021

So far, the JNE has not proclaimed who is the president-elect. According to the official results of the June 6 elections, however, Castillo obtained a lead of 44,000 votes over Keiko Fujimori. Despite the pressure of public opinion, the electoral judges continue to analyze the legal claims presented by this right-wing politician to prevent the officialization of her opponent's triumph. "I call on the electoral authorities to respect the popular will in this country", said teacher Castillo and rejected the anti-democratic maneuvers of the Peruvian economic and political elites.