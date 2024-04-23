Venezuela: CNE Receives UN Electoral Technical Team

The president of the institution, Elvis Almoroso, received the team together with rectors at the headquarters in Caracas (capital), with whom they will later sign a memorandum of understanding related to participation in the elections.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela received on Wednesday the technical electoral team of the United Nations Organization (UN), which will be part of the group of foreign experts integrated into the international monitoring plan, with a view to the forthcoming presidential elections at the end of July.

The president of the institution, Elvis Almoroso, received the team together with rectors at the headquarters in Caracas (capital), with whom they will later sign a memorandum of understanding related to participation in the elections.

The memorandum also specifies the terms of compliance with Venezuelan electoral rules and laws, with a view to the voting process on 28 July.

On the eve, the UN experts were received by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, with whom he spoke about the sovereignty of the Bolivarian country.

��#Noticia | Canciller Yván Gil ofreció detalles del proceso electoral al equipo técnico de la ONU⬇️https://t.co/s3LE0ilKiK pic.twitter.com/tXhBEHimzH — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) April 23, 2024

"As part of its visit to our country, in the coming days the UN team will also hold meetings with representatives of public authorities and actors of various political tents that will be part of the upcoming electoral process," said Gil in his social network account X.

The presence in Venezuela of the UN technical electoral team joins other institutions such as the Carter Center, the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America, the Parliamentary and Electoral Observatory for Regional Integration (OPEIR)the European Union and the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (Ceela).