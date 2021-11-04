Venezuelan Elections Involve All Political Organizations

On Sunday, Venezuelans will choose 3,082 sub-national authorities from around 70,000 candidates who were registered by 37 national organizations and 43 regional organizations.

On Wednesday, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla highlighted that all Venezuelan political forces are competing in the subnational elections to be held on November 21.

"The novelty of these elections is the participation of all political forces... In past elections, some political organizations decided not to participate," he said during the Notables program broadcast on teleSUR.

"Due to its complexity, this mega-election implies an organizational challenge, but everything is ready," Calzadilla said and recalled that the CNE is monitoring the development of the electoral campaign to ensure that the media maintains an informational balance and spaces for expression. for all candidates.

The CNE president also pointed out that 16 audits have reviewed the different components of the automated voting system. These controls, which are carried out with experts and representatives of political groups, are performed before, during, and after the elections.

On voting day, for example, one of the standardized audit procedures is carried out by the polling station members, who are required to verify that the number of ballots matches the minutes issued by the voting machines.

"Polling station members are citizens selected randomly from the Electoral Registry. No political will interferes in that selection. Additionally, each political party has the right to have a representative at the station," Calzadilla explained and urged the population to participate in the upcoming elections.