Venezuela: Attorney General Denounces Opposition Conspiracy

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, revealed this Thursday that there is a sector of the opposition in the country participating in a conspiracy to "go against the peace and stability of the country" in the legislative elections this December.

William Saab explained that with the evidence gathered after the arrest of the leader of the opposition party Voluntad Popular, Roland Carreño, it was also found that he possessed a briefcase with a war rifle, $12,000 in cash, as well as documents with lists of people and routes to Colombia, among others.

According to the attorney general's account, the money was part of the resources stolen from Citgo through the so-called Simón Bolívar Foundation and which was destined to the financing of terrorist acts and political organizations, through a biannual payout that reached US$8,500,000.

El presidente venezolano aseguró que fueron detenidos dos ciudadanos extranjeros en el estado Zulia, en el occidente venezolano, con planes para atentar contra líderes del su Gobierno. En las próximas horas el titular de la Fiscalía, Tarek William Saab, ampliará la información — Reinier Alejandro (@ReinierAlejand) October 29, 2020

Likewise, the Attorney General clarified that Carreño belongs to the Popular Will party, part of the Venezuelan opposition, which "has never wanted to be part of the democratic debate, nor to opt for the peaceful way of voting to settle differences"; and insisted that it is "a party that has dedicated its life and work to promote violent acts in Venezuela, burning of persons, burning of institutions, the use of minors for acts of violence where citizens and members of the State security forces have died."

Carreño, according to William Saab, was denounced by "a person of his own circle" who informed of his illicit actions and what he planned to do on the day of his arrest, October 26, when he was captured in Valle Abajo, Caracas. Carreño is currently being held for the alleged crimes of financing terrorism, conspiracy against the political rule, and illicit war weapons traffic.