President Maduro: 'Venezuela Has the Widest Electoral Guarantees'

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Saturday invited the social organizations and intellectuals gathered at the International Festival of the Peoples in Resistance to accompany the country's parliamentary elections to be held in December.
"We invite the world to accompany us in this electoral process so they may know the truth about Venezuela. Here we will wait for them with all the biosecurity measures," Maduro stated.
Venezuela's parliamentary elections "have the widest electoral guarantees thanks to the work agreed upon with the opposition political organizations," the President added as he explained that on December 6, over 20 million citizens will go to the polls to elect to renew the National Assembly.
Over 100 national and regional political organizations representing indigenous communities have nominated over 14,000 candidates.
"The new National Assembly (NA) will be born from the heat, the will and the conscience of the people," Maduro assured.
The Bolivarian President also urged the social movements to spread the truth about Venezuela to counteract media manipulation and international campaigns against the elections.
"Let's get the truth out of a people who have refused to surrender, who will never surrender and who will continue in this battle for a world without empires, for a world where we can all live together, cooperate and build," he concluded.