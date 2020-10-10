President Maduro: 'Venezuela Has the Widest Electoral Guarantees'

Presidente Nicolas Maduro Saturday intervened in the International Anti-Imperialist Festival of the Peoples in Resistance.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Saturday invited the social organizations and intellectuals gathered at the International Festival of the Peoples in Resistance to accompany the country's parliamentary elections to be held in December.

"We invite the world to accompany us in this electoral process so they may know the truth about Venezuela. Here we will wait for them with all the biosecurity measures," Maduro stated.

Venezuela's parliamentary elections "have the widest electoral guarantees thanks to the work agreed upon with the opposition political organizations," the President added as he explained that on December 6, over 20 million citizens will go to the polls to elect to renew the National Assembly.

