Barbados' Parliament Re-Extends Health Emergency State

On Tuesday, Barbados’ parliament re-extended the national health emergency state until Sept. 22 to halt the COVID-19 contagions increase.

"This measure is essential amid the uncertainty caused by the new BA.2 omicron variant," Health Ministry Ian Gooding stated and asked the population to strengthen precautions.

The emergency state establishes that citizens receive a US$100 fine for not using a mask in buildings and public transport. The penalty may be paid within 14 days from the date of the notice.

In the coming weeks, authorities may also approve home isolation, a measure that worked well during the beginning of the pandemic, if they consider it necessary to halt contagions.

"Barbadians, be assured that we have the scientific expertise and tools to properly manage the impact of the pandemic, which is likely to last a long time,” Gooding stated.

So far, 161,509 Barbadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52,8 percent of the population have been fully immunized against the disease.

As of April 19, Barbados had reported 65,096 coronavirus and 386 related deaths, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours.