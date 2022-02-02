Argentine President Travels to Russia, China and Barbados

Alberto Fernandez will thank the Russian government for shipping Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines for his country's immunization campaign.

On Wednesday, President Alberto Fernandez began an official tour to Russia, China, and Barbados, where he will seek to strengthen bilateral relations with those countries.

At a working lunch on Thursday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Fernandez are likely to debate the recent tender for 70 electric trains that Argentina granted to the Russian company Transmashholding and the possibility of developing joint projects in the Vaca Muerta oil field.

Fernandez will also thank the Putin administration for shipping Sputnik V vaccines for his country's COVID-19 immunization campaign, which began in December 2020.

On Saturday, the Argentine leader will fly to Beijing to visit the Chinese Communist Party Museum, where he will deliver a floral offering and sign the book of illustrious visitors.

The world celebrates #RepublicDay2022 along with India.

Some glimpses from Argentina, Italy, Russia and Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/HLVnrYlwjz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 26, 2022

In China, Fernandez will also attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games to be held at the Beijing National Stadium as a special guest of President Xi Jinping, with whom he will later discuss possible ways of financing 17 Argentine infrastructure projects. "We will always prioritize trade and the economic cooperation agreements signing with this brother country, which is our second trading partner," said Fernandez, who will also visit Huawei Technology Center and the Great Wall of Mutianyu. The official tour will end in Barbados, where Fernandez will offer his support to the national government’s fight against climate change and meet some representatives of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).