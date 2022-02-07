Argentine President Fernandez to Visit Barbados

Besides meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Alberto Fernandez will also hold a reunion with representatives of the countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez will arrive in Barbados on Monday afternoon after an international tour that previously included official visits to Russia and China.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday, he is expected to discuss issues related to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), climate change, gender equality, and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Fernandez and Mottley will also analyze issues of interest to this Caribbean country, which became independent of the United Kingdom in 1968 and became a parliamentary republic in Nov. 2021, after completely breaking with the British monarchy.

During his visit, the Argentine president will also hold a meeting with representatives of the countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), an organization promoting economic integration which includes Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique, and Guadeloupe.

Argentine President @alferdez laid a wreath at the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall in Tian'anmen Square on Saturday at the sidelines of attending the opening ceremony of the #Beijing 2022 Winter Games: @CasaRosada pic.twitter.com/Vb4MN5S860 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 7, 2022

Last week, Fernandez also met with President Vladimir Putin, to whom he expressed that Argentina could become Russia's "gateway to Latin America." The Russia-Argentina "comprehensive strategic partnership" had its first push in 2015 when President Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015) established cooperation commitments with the Putin administration.

Currently, both countries have 13 collaboration agreements in matters such as sustainable development, digital economy, space area, technology & innovation, education, agriculture, earth sciences, public media, and nuclear energy.

On Sunday, during his stay in China, the Argentine president signed agreements to join his country to the Silk Road and Beltway, an infrastructure project through which China's President Xi Jinping wants to stimulate trade and investment among 140 nation countries.