Bolivarian Armed Forces Reject Terrorist Incursion Attempt

Venezuela maintains the search for any terrorist element or cell that wants to disrupt national sovereignty and independence, be it by air, sea or land.

Venezuela's Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, condemned the attempted terrorist incursion, planned and organized from Colombia, which sought to generate chaos in the country and assassinate Venezuelan leaders.

"The attack was timely detected thanks to the intelligence and counter-intelligence agencies, which guarantee the active surveillance of our geographic space," Padrino explained.

The reaction of the Armed Forces was immediate. In the confrontation, several mercenaries were killed, and others were captured. Unfortunately, "Imperialism uses youth as cannon fodder," said.

During the operation, a significant amount of weapons were seized.

Momento en que los organismos de seguridad venezolana suprimen la incursión mercenaria en las costas de Macuto, estado Vargas.



(Vía @madeleintlSUR) pic.twitter.com/RIzwuhNNmI — Misión Verdad (@Mision_Verdad) May 3, 2020

"Venezuelan security agencies suppress mercenary incursion on the coast of Macuto, Vargas state."



The Bolivarian Navy continues the search to recover the materials used by the mercenaries, which could be found under water, after the sinking of one of the ships.

"We maintain the search for any terrorist element or cell that wants to disrupt national sovereignty and independence, be it by air, sea or land." Padrino said when he issued a statement from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces.

All military units throughout the national territory remain on alert, ready to respond decisively to any other threat.

"We are determined to defend Venezuela, and we declare ourselves in permanent rebellion against imperialism and those who dare to damage national sovereignty." concluded.

This action is added to a long list of aggressions by imperialism and its allies, such as an economic blockade, assassination, sabotage to public services... that have as purpose overthrowing the legitimately constituted government of Nicolas Maduro.