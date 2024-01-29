Venezuela Announces Attempt to Uphold the Barbados Agreements

"Nothing we agree upon can go against the Constitution," Legislator Jorge Rodriguez stated.

On Monday, Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the National Assembly, announced that Venezuela is ready to uphold the agreements from Barbados.

"We are going to make a new attempt to sustain the agreements signed in Barbados despite constant attacks on the constitutional process," Rodriguez said during a press conference in which he made reference to Gerardo Blyde, the chief negotiator of the Unitary Platform delegation, the group bringing together some opposition politicians.

"Blyde and I received a communication from the Kingdom of Norway... where they suggested the initiation of the Monitoring and Verification Commission for the Barbados agreements," the Bolivarian legislator said.

He assured that they have responded to Norway's negotiating commission, stating that "they are ready to show them many things."

Rodriguez, who is also the head of the government delegation to dialogues with the opposition, reported that Venezuela is ready for the Commission to be convened and formed.

"We have repeated it many times. Nothing we agree upon can go against what is established in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," he emphasized.

A few days ago, after details of several attempts to assassinate high-ranking officials in this South American country were revealed, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that the Barbados agreements were critically wounded.

"I declare them in intensive care. Hopefully, as Jorge Rodriguez told me, we can save them, but without sinister plans to attack my life," the Bolivarian leader stressed.

