Conspiracies Force Revision of Barbados Agreement: Rodriguez

The Venezuelan opposition "has never shied away from carrying out violent actions," Legislator Rodriguez stressed.

On Thursday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez revealed new evidence about the destabilization plans that terrorist groups and the far-right opposition sought to execute in Venezuela.

Supported by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), they attempted to carry out five actions in the last year, among which were attacks against President Nicolas Maduro, Tachira Governor Freddy Bernal, and the leadership of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

Referring to the data on terrorist actions presented by the Attorney General's Office on Monday, Rodriguez indicated that the National Assembly will hold a meeting to decide "strong actions against those who threaten the peace of the Republic."

"The opposition has never shied away from carrying out violent actions," he said and recalled that he also made 20 complaints of conspiratorial actions when he was Communications Minister between 2017 and 2019.

Venezuela’s Defense Ministry: US DEA & CIA Linked to 5 Terrorist Plots (+Statement) https://t.co/18UvzKUYv9 — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) January 23, 2024

At that time, the conspiratorial plans coincided with the call that several opposition leaders made requesting a foreign intervention against the Bolivarian nation.

During 2023, "all the military personnel who participated in conspiracy events were recruited by the CIA," Rodriguez stated, highlighting their co-optation took place when former legislator Juan Guaido used to present himself as "interim president."

"We assumed that the opponents would retreat from any violent action after the signing of the Barbados Agreement in October 2023," he said, denouncing that all conspiracies were in full development precisely when such agreement was signed.

Due to the new discoveries, the National Assembly president asked to review the agreement signed with the radical opponents in Barbados. Rodriguez said that evidence of those events will even be delivered to Gerardo Blyden, the opposition's lead negotiator.

The Bolivarian Legislator also expects that the Norwegian facilitators, who participate in the negotiation process between the Venezuelan State and the political opposition, verify the status of the agreements, review the evidence about conspiracies, and act accordingly.