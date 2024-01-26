Venezuela: TSJ Announces Decision on Disqualifications

All the conspiracies uncovered had a common objective, to damage Venezuela starting in 2024, an election year.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) begins releasing the decisions of all disqualification cases requested under the Barbados Agreement.

According to the judicial body, the decision is based on the compliance with "the Constitution, the laws in force, and within the framework of the Barbados Agreement."

Opposition political leaders Leocenis García and Richard Mardo, were qualified. They filed requests for review of their disqualification cases through the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Both are authorized for the exercise of public functions, without prejudice to any criminal liability that may arise.

El #TSJ informa que, cumpliendo con la Constitución, las leyes vigentes, y en el marco del Acuerdo de Barbados, la Sala Político Administrativa procederá a publicar en el transcurso del día las decisiones tomadas en todos los casos de inhabilitación a partir de las solicitudes. pic.twitter.com/pUbGxwHLsl — TSJ Venezuela (@TSJ_Venezuela) January 26, 2024

The tweet reads, "The TSJ informs that, complying with the Constitution, the laws in force, and within the framework of the Barbados Agreement, the Political Administrative Chamber will proceed to publish in the course of the day the decisions made in all disqualification cases from the applications."

The ruling on the case of Henrique Capriles Radonski, also a member of the opposition, was announced, indicating the decision to disqualify him from holding public office for a period of 15 years.

For his part, Pablo Pérez Álvarez, was qualified "for the exercise of public functions."

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on national state television the day before that the political agreements reached with the radical opposition in Venezuela and with the U.S. are in a serious situation after the revelation of several assassination plots to plunge the nation into a chaotic situation,

Maduro referred to the pacts with political and electoral guarantees, that is to say, the Barbados agreements. They "are mortally wounded, I declare them in intensive care, they were stabbed, kicked," he said.

This comes in the framework of the Public Ministry's denunciations of five conspiracy plans organized by the Venezuelan extreme right wing in coordination with the Central Intelligence Agency and the Drug Enforcement Administration, both of the U.S.

All the conspiracies uncovered had a common objective, to damage Venezuela starting in 2024, an election year, "so that later someone would try to charge (electorally) for the chaos," denounced the Venezuelan president.