Venezuela Rejects U.S. Announcement on Reviewing Sanctions

Previously, Brian Nichols criticized the disqualifications of María Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles ratified this Friday by the Venezuelan Supreme Court.

The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, responded to the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States (USA) after statements regarding the disqualification of Venezuelan opponents.

"Mr. Brian Nichols: What would the United States government do if an American politician proposed to activate a multifactorial force of the armies of Russia and China to invade the United States? ¡ The penalty for that politician would be life imprisonment Mr. Nichols!" said Jorge Rodriguez in his account of the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Previously, Brian Nichols criticized the disqualifications of María Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles ratified this Friday by the Venezuelan Supreme Court.

In a tweet from a spokesman of the State Department it was announced that the decision of the TSJ of Venezuela to maintain the disqualifications to Corina and Capriles, USA. is reviewing the sanctions policy.

With regard to the partial agreements reached with the opposition, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro emphasized his firm commitment to defending dialogue to resolve any situation among all and thus establish peace, justice and understanding; also reiterated respect for the Barbados Agreements.

After talking with the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, in the sixth edition of Maduro podcast, and the first combatant, Cilia Flores, called for maintaining peace in the country, despite the actions of the far right, that continues in the attempt to destroy the Venezuelan State.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, emphazised on his X account that his country "will continue the path of growth this year 2024 with the President NicolasMaduro. The lackeys and stateless people will not pass! The shameless support of the decadent empires will once again be defeated by the force of the Bolivarian Revolution".

Yesterday the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela reported that the Political Administrative Chamber decided to maintain political disqualifications on certain policies involved in cases of corruption and the planning of armed attacks against the current government of Venezuela.