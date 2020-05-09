Russia: Putin Calls for Unity in Tribute to WWII Heroes

During the 75th anniversary ceremony of victory over Nazi Germany, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin Saturday paid tribute to fallen soldiers and World War II veterans and called on the people’s unity to “be invincible” to any challenge.

"Today we remember those who are no longer with us, we look with love at their faces in photographs, we wish our veterans a long life, and we bow our heads to the great generation of victors," Putin said after placing a bouquet of roses on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Besides highlighting the moral significance of the Victory Day, the Russian president recalled that Soviet soldiers did something that "cannot be paid for with anything."

"They saved the homeland and the lives of future generations, liberated Europe and defended the world, rebuilt cities, and towns, and accomplished great feats," he said.

On May 9 #Russia���� celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 #GreatPatrioticWar. The #SovietUnion paid a huge price for the Victory – 27 million people, most of them civilians.#Victory75 #WeRemember #GreatPatrioticWar #WWII pic.twitter.com/StVvMq06Of — Russia in Tanzania (@rusembtz) May 9, 2020

"Millions of those who fell did not see the moment of a victory in which they believed and longed for. They hoped to defeat the enemy and return to their homes. They fought for that until their last breath. They gave their lives so we, our children and grandchildren, those who are not yet born, can live," he added.

After keeping a minute of silence, Putin vowed that the anniversary of the end of the "Great Patriotic War" would be commemorated as usual once his country has overcome the pandemic.

"There will be the Immortal Regiment's national march and parade in the Red Square," he said and added that "we are united by common memories, hopes, and aspirations. We are united by our responsibility for the present and the future."

Before leaving, the Russian president also deposited red carnations in the monoliths of the heroic cities.