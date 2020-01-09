'Venezuela Won't Allow US Meddling in Elections' Arreaza Warns

Venezuela will have free elections precisely because its government will not allow U.S. interference.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Thursday denounced that the U.S. government is promoting a plan to intervene in the elections of the National Assembly to be held in 2020.

During his press conference, Arreaza unveiled a diplomatic note that the U.S. government sent to several countries asking them to commit to "the promotion of free elections" in Venezuela.

"They have not given up the strategy of trying to impose a presidential election in Venezuela," Arreaza said and added that "the U.S. aims to establish a transitional government," through which Washington expects to organize supposedly fair elections.

"They want to make elections using their own standards but that will never happen because the United States will never control Venezuela."

He also denounced that the economic support offered by the Donald Trump administration to the Venezuelan opposition is actually intended to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

"The U.S. Government requests support for a statement on fair elections of the Venezuelan National Assembly" diplomatic note was sent by the Trump administration to foreign ministries on Dec. 15 pending a response until January 5.

“This document makes you laugh due to its nonsense," Arreaza said and added that the U.S intends to present itself as author of the dialogues between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

The U.S. argues that such dialogues have been possible thanks to the economic, financial, and trade blockade against the Venezuelan people, which makes no sense given that "President Maduro has always been the first one to convene the dialogue," the Minister explained.​​​​​​​