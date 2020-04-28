    • Live
News > Russia

Putin Extends National Paid Leave to May 11
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the online meeting with regional heads on countering the spread of the coronavirus at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on April 28, 2020. | Photo: Kremlin

Published 28 April 2020
Putin ordered the government to prepare a package of measures to support the economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended the national paid leave introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 to May 11.

"We are now facing a new, perhaps the most intense stage in the fight against the epidemic. The risks of getting infected have reached a climax. The threat, the mortal danger of the virus persists, and this can affect everyone," Putin said in a televised address to the nation during his online meeting with the government and regional governors.

At the meeting, Putin ordered the government to prepare by May 5 a plan for gradual lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic from May 12.

He also ordered the government to prepare a package of measures to support the economy.

Non-working days were previously introduced from March 30 to April 30 and regional authorities stopped the work of most enterprises.

Currently, most regions have introduced self-isolation or other movement restrictions. People are only allowed to go out to receive medical care, travel to work, shop at the nearest store or pharmacy, or walk a pet.

Russia on Tuesday reported 6,411 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number rising to 93,558.

