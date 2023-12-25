Israeli Bombing Kills 70 Palestinians in The Al-Maghazi Camp

On Sunday, at least 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry, said in a statement that the death toll is likely to rise as the airstrike hit a crowded residential area.

He added that Israeli forces are bombing the central region's main roads between camps, which obstructs ambulances and civil vehicles from reaching targeted locations.

Most of the killed were women and children, and it is currently difficult for local hospitals to receive more injured people.

Beyond urging Israel to cease aggression, the least the world can do is hold it accountable for the devastation it has wrought in Gaza.

In addition to the al-Maghazi refugee camp, the Israeli army also attacked central Gaza's al-Bureij refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Younis.

"Intense airstrikes by the military occupation have led to the closure of main roads between the camps of Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi, and Al-Nuseirat, hindering the work of ambulances and rescue teams," the Palestine Red Crescent Society said at midnight Sunday.

Al-Maghazi was also bombarded by Israel last month, when 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores wounded.This refugee camp is characterized by narrow alleys and a high population density, housing nearly 30,000 people in 0.6 square km.

Since Oct. 7, Israeli occupation forces have injured 54,036 people and killed 20,424 Palestinians in Gaza.