Petro Advocates for Peace in Palestine During Christmas Lunch

At the the Nariño House's main square on Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro shared a Christmas lunch with former homeless people.

Without hesitation, he reaffirmed his revolutionary commitment by condemning the bombing in Gaza, expressing his indignation over the murder of over 8,000 Palestinian children in the land where Jesus was born.

Petro advocated for peace, emphasizing that Colombia deserves a violence-free future, where children are not victims of bombings. His speech included the aspiration to make Colombia a "world power of life."

The Colombian president urged unity and comforting companionship among attendees, highlighting the importance of facing challenges together to transform reality.

During the meeting with former homeless citizens, he announced the creation of the Equality Ministry, which will be responsible for policies supporting the population living on the streets.

He underscored the importance of autonomy in popular organization and emphasized the need for unity and coordination to establish a grassroots government based on decisions made in conjunction with constitutional institutions.

Petro also stressed the importance of building a powerful and legal economy, pointing out that violence in the Cauca region results from attempts by armed organizations to take control, exploiting interethnic conflict and illicit economies.

He proposed then an interethnic pact to prevent divisions exploited by those seeking to control territories held by foreign drug cartels.

The president highlighted the significance of Christmas as an opportunity for mutual comfort, resilience in the face of adversity, and positive transformation of reality.