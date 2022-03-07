Cuba Condemns Renewal of US Executive Order Against Venezuela

On Friday, Venezuela repudiated the decision to renew executive order 13962 of March 8, 2015, as it lacks support and real evidence, and only worked for the United States to materialize a systematic blockade against Venezuela.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has condemned the extension of the executive order of the United States government against Venezuela that serves as a pretext today to apply coercive measures against the Venezuelan people.

The Cuban Foreign Minister said on Twitter that the interference decree considers this South American nation a threat to Washington’s national security and foreign policy, and thus justifies the unjust provisions to promote a regime change in Venezuela.

On Friday, Venezuela repudiated the decision to renew executive order 13962 of March 8, 2015, as it lacks support and real evidence, and only worked for the United States to materialize a systematic blockade against Venezuela.

Rechazamos extensión de la Orden Ejecutiva del gobierno de EE.UU. que considera a #Venezuela una amenaza a su seguridad nacional y política exterior y que sirve de pretexto para aplicar injustas medidas coercitivas unilaterales contra el pueblo bolivariano. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 6, 2022

We reject the extension of the Executive Order of the U.S. government that considers Venezuela a threat to its national security and foreign policy and that serves as a pretext to apply unfair unilateral coercive measures against the Bolivarian people.

Through a statement, the Bolivarian government condemned the U.S. attacks, by virtue of its abusive, inhumane and violating character of the legal order and the principles that regulate international relations between independent, free and sovereign countries.

“After seven years of using this instrument to perpetrate multiple international law violations, by the US government and its allies, the people of Venezuela reaffirm its spirit of struggle and resistance, and its firm and irreversible conviction to defend its sovereignty,” the document stresses.

Following the order signed by then-President Barack Obama, the United States intensified its attacks in order to cause the collapse of the country’s economy and stimulate a regime change.

According to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the country is facing the effects of more than 500 unilateral coercive measures as part of the US hostile strategy.