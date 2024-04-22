U.S Troops Loot Syrian Oil and Wheat Continuously

The looted fuel was sent to their bases in Iraq, through the illegal settlement of Mahmoudia.

On Monday, US occupying forces in northern Syria have continued the plundering of natural resources and farmland, a fact that has occurred since the beginning of the 2011 war. This time US troops smuggled dozens of tanker trucks with Syrian crude.

The looted fuel was sent to their bases in Iraq, through the illegal settlement of Mahmoudia. According to statements by residents of the northern city of Yarubieh, the occupants transported, in addition to fuel, convoys of Syrian wheat to their Iraqi bases.

According to witnesses, the looting caravan consisted of 69 tankers loaded with oil and another 45 with wheat stolen from the silos in the city.

The evidence gathered during an investigation showed that, on the 19th of this month, US forces committed similar acts in the city of Hasakeh where they took out 45 tankers loaded with Syrian oil.

US occupation continues plundering Syrian resources https://t.co/DvJfAYZWbB — SANAEnglishOfficial (@SANAEnOfficial) April 22, 2024

It is estimated that, before the war period and the US invasion, Syria produced more than 380 thousand barrels of crude oil per day, but this figure was reduced to only 15 thousand, which covers only five percent of the country’s need, while the remaining 95 per cent is imported amid enormous difficulties due to the US blockade.

This blockade imposed by the US and the European Union on Syria prevents the entry of medicines, food and supplies to the Arab Republic. Moreover, it prevents better technological and industrial development in Damascus.